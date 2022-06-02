The police are urgently looking for 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten, who went missing in Kerkrade on Wednesday evening. He was last seen at a playground on Heretogelaan and Zonstraat between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Van der Straeten is 1.3 meters tall, with light skin, blond hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a Jordan-brand red jacket with black sleeves, jeans, a red Nike cap, and green shoes with white soles.

He may also have had a black step scooter with red handles and red stickers with him.

The town of Kerkrade is home to about 45,000 people. The municipality is located in the southeastern province of Limburg, and sits along the German border north of Aachen.

The police are concerned about the boy's well-being and called on everyone with information about his whereabouts to call emergency number 112.