Someone broke into Donny M.'s home in Geleen on Saturday evening. The police found the seal on his door broken at around 8:30 p.m., a police spokesperson confirmed to RTL Nieuws. The 22-year-old man is suspected of murdering 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten.

The police are treating the case as a burglary, the spokesperson said to the broadcaster. They called it "remarkable" that Donny M.'s home is involved. It was not yet clear whether anything had been taken.

The police sealed M.'s home after searching it multiple times in the investigation into Gino's death. The 9-year-old boy went missing from a park near his sister's home in Kerkrade on June 1. The police arrested M. on June 4 on suspicion of involvement in Gino's disappearance. Investigators found the child's body near M's house a short time later. The man told the police where to look.

In addition to murder, the authorities also suspect M. of kidnapping Gino and possessing child pornography.