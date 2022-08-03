The police arrested three women for break-in, trespassing, and disrupting a crime scene, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. According to 1Limburg, they broke into the home of Donny M., the suspect in the murder of 9-year-old Gino in Geleen. One of the women arrested is Gino’s sister, who lives in Kerkrade and with whom the boy stayed during the last week of his life, 1Limburg reported. The police spokesperson could not confirm this.

A police spokesperson would not say on Wednesday whether the suspects took anything. The three women were arrested and interrogated on Tuesday and released after questioning. They remain suspects, the spokesperson said, adding that more arrests may follow.

The break-in happened two weeks after suspect Donny M. was arrested in his home in Geleen. The police sealed the house after searching it as part of the investigation into Gino’s murder. After the break-in, the police applied a new seal.

In addition to murder, M. is also suspected of kidnapping Gino and possessing child pornography. The boy’s body was found on June 4, a few dozen meters away from M.’s home. The boy had been missing since June 1.