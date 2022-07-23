Several hundred people gathered in Rotterdam-Zuid on Friday to honor Siki Martina, Rijnmond reported. The DJ and music producer was shot dead at the Coolhaven metro station on 10 July.

Aankomst in het Zuiderpark. ‘Siki Siki’ wordt gezongen. Hier zal de vriendin van Siki zo een toespraak houden. @RTV_Rijnmond #sikimartina pic.twitter.com/pIgOBzuwpX — Sanne Waldekker (@sannewaldekker) July 22, 2022

A drum line accompanied the group as they made their way from the home of Martina’s parents on Bermdijk to the Zuiderpark. There, Martina’s girlfriend, Sarita Lorena, gave a brief speech to those in attendance.

"Thank you so much for being here. We can see that Siki is a very beloved man," Lorena said on behalf of the family. “Thank you so much for your love and support.”

She and other attendees broke down in tears as the gathered crowd chanted, “We love Siki!”

Martina was shot at about 9:30 p.m. while he was in the parking lot next to the metro station. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics who responded to the shooting. Two men have been arrested for the violent incident, including a 34-year-old from Steenbergen and a 31-year-old from Rotterdam.

Witnesses said they saw a dark car race off after the shooting. The vehicle was later found after it had been set on fire in Rotterdam-Ommoord. It also had damage caused by bullets.

Een ‘stille’ tocht is het door de brassband niet, maar wel indrukwekkend. @RTV_Rijnmond #SikiMartina pic.twitter.com/fyBmpMXhA6 — Sanne Waldekker (@sannewaldekker) July 22, 2022

Martina produced songs by Frenna and Rich Kalashh, and also served as the DJ for rapper SXTEEN. He was previously nominated for the best producer award at the Grote Prijs van Rotterdam. Lorena is also an accomplished musician, currently appearing on a televised competition to discover rising stars.

Shortly after his death, Lorena wrote, “We promised each other many things. One of them was that we would grow old together. My heart is crying.”