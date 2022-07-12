The man shot and killed at the Coolhaven metro station in Rotterdam on Sunday is DJ and producer Siki Martina, his loved ones confirmed on social media. Martina worked as a producer on songs by Frenna and Rich Kalashh and was rapper SXTEEN's DJ. He was also nominated for best producer at the Grote Prijs van Rotterdam, according to Rijnmond.

Record label Zurich Musiq, where Martina worked, confirmed his death. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our dear brother, Siki Martina, suddenly passed away.”

Martina was dating singer Sarita Lorena, who is a participant in the Beste Zangers program this season. On Instagram, she wrote: “We promised each other many things. One of them was that we would grow old together. My heart is crying.”

Frenna also responded on Instagram: “Rest up you king.”

Martina was shot in the parking lot next to Coolhaven station at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. He died at the scene, despite first responders' attempts to help him. Witnesses saw a dark car speed away after the shooting. The police are looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators.