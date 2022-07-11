A man was shot and killed at the Coolhaven metro station in Rotterdam on Sunday evening. The perpetrator is still at large, the police said. It was the fourth time this weekend that a shooting incident in the Netherlands left someone injured or dead.

Sunday’s shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses saw a dark-colored car speed away from the scene after the shooting. The police cordoned off the area for forensic investigation. The police released no details about the victim other than he was male. It is also unclear whether one or more perpetrators were involved.

“Metro station Coolhaven is in a busy area. Many people likely witnessed the shooting,” the police said, calling on witnesses to come forward. “We are getting a lot of footage sent our way, for which we are grateful! Keep doing that because we can use all tips.”

According to Rijnmond, no subways were running between Coolhaven and metro station Schiedam Centrum on Monday morning. That involves metro lines A, B, and C.

Separately, police arrested a 33-year-old Rotterdam man on Friday for his suspected involvement in another gun-related crime. He was accused of shooting at a home on Sparrenrode in Leiden a day earlier. The case remained under investigation. The suspect is expected to face an arraignment hearing on Monday, police said.