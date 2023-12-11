A 33-year-old Rotterdam resident was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in jail for the killing of DJ Siki Martina in a gunfight that took place in July 2022 at the Coolhaven metro station. A 32-year-old suspect was acquitted of complicity in his death but was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted manslaughter and prohibited possession of weapons.

The third suspect, who was in the company of Siki Martina, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for attempted manslaughter and prohibited possession of weapons.

Siki Martina was shot dead on 10 July 2022 while he was in the parking lot next to the Coolhaven metro station in Rotterdam with his cousin Marvin M. They were at an appointment with two other men for an arms deal.

Ruchelo C. (33) and Christopher L. (32) were arrested after the shooting for suspicion of involvement in the shooting. A third suspect, Martina’s cousin Marvin M. (35), was also arrested.

The Public Prosecution Service claimed C. and L. tried to rob Siki and Marvin of 3200 euros, the amount for a firearm L. offered for sale. The deal turned into a rip-off that escalated into a gunfight.

The court ruled on Monda that C. was the one who fired the fatal shot that killed Martina. A casing, found near the gas pedal in his car, matched the weapon used to shoot Martina. The casing's location inside the car led the court to conclude the fatal shot was fired from within.

As C. never left the car and the other two suspects had different weapons, it was determined he must have fired the fatal shot. His 12-year sentence is in line with the Public Prosecution Service’s demand.

L. was acquitted of responsibility for the victim's death. However, he was convicted of attempted manslaughter and possession of a firearm. He deliberately shot in the direction of the M. and was therefore sentenced to six years in jail.

M., who drove the victim to the meeting, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for attempted manslaughter and firearm possession. He returned fire at L. and C. “It's a miracle he didn't fatally hit anyone,” the court stated. This is less than the six-year sentence demanded by the Public Prosecution Service.