Police announced the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Steenbergen on suspicion of involvement in the shooting at the Coolhaven metro station which killed music producer Siki Martina. A second suspect may have also been involved, police said on Tuesday.

Martina was shot in the parking lot next to the metro station at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. First responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a dark car speed away after the shooting. Police said on Tuesday that the vehicle was found in Rotterdam-Ommoord, and it had marks from where it was struck by bullets.

Police officers are still investigating the case, particularly as witnesses submitted a large quantity of visual evidence which still needs to be reviewed. The evaluation of a portion of that evidence led police to believe a second person was involved in the shooting.