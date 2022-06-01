The police arrested two teenagers for a shooting at a secondary school on Van Doornenplantsoen in Zoetermeer on Tuesday, in which a 17-year-old boy from Delft got hurt. The suspects are 17 and 18 and both from The Hague, the police said.

The shooting happened in the school's parking lot at around 4:30 p.m. The victim got himself to the hospital, where healthcare workers treated him. The police launched an extensive investigation at the scene.

With the help of witnesses, who saw multiple boys run away towards Vaartdreef after the shooting, the police managed to identify the two suspects. Officers arrested them later in the day.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may follow, the police said. Investigators would like to make contact with witnesses or anyone else with information relevant to the investigation.