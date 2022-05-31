Police in Zuid-Holland raced to the scene of a shooting incident in Zoetermeer on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services dispatched first responders to MBO Rijnland, a secondary school on Van Doornenplantsoen in the Driemanspolder neighborhood. One person was seriously injured in the incident.

"He made it to the hospital on his own, and is receiving urgent care," police said on social media. "We are still looking for several suspects in connection with the shooting incident on the Van Doornenplantsoen." A police helicopter was hovering over the scene to assist in the investigation.

Politie meldt een #schietpartij op het #VanDoornenplantsoen in #Zoetermeer. Een deel van een parkeerplaats daar is afgezet. De @depolitieheli vliegt boven het gebied. Voor zover bekend op deze locatie geen gewonde(n). pic.twitter.com/nB2hfhh0Uh — Regio15.nl (@regio15) May 31, 2022

A police spokesperson would not say if the incident happened on school property or adjacent to the secondary school. It was not immediately clear if the victim is a student at the school.

The report of gunshots first came in at about 4:35 p.m. A large number of police vehicles arrived at the scene. Police officers were seen wearing bulletproof and stab-proof vests. No arrests were reported within an hour of the incident, and the investigation was ongoing.

Separately, another shooting was also reported near a playground on Paganinirode in the Zuid-Holland city at about 2:30 p.m. One person was also injured in that case. Four suspects were arrested in that case, police confirmed on Twitter. Several people fled the scene, but it was not clear if police caught all of them, Nu.nl reported.

It was not known if there were children on the playground at the time of the shooting. Police were canvassing the area to speak with witnesses to the incident.

The two crime scenes are nearly three kilometers away from each other. The playground is in the city's Buytenwegh neighborhood.