Gun violence at a New Year's party in Capelle aan den IJssel left one person dead on Monday morning. Police said an argument spiralled out of control at a private party in a commercial property on Rietbaan. There was also a separate gunshot incident in Delft just after midnight that led to the arrests of two individuals.

De muziek in de auto staat nog keihard aan, in de tent ernaast ligt een dode man. Het raam van de auto is kapot geschoten en overal op straat liggen kogelhulzen. Er was in een pand hier aan de #rietbaan een feest en nadien rond 06:20 is deze man vermoord #rotterdam @RTV_Rijnmond pic.twitter.com/0y5heGqTCu — Maikel Coomans (@maikelcoomans85) January 1, 2024

Gunshots rang out at about 6:20 a.m. in Capelle aan den IJssel, and a large number of police officers and paramedics responded to the scene. Dispatchers also sent the fire department's Quick Response Team, which has access to an armored and reinforced fire engine. A trauma team was also sent to the scene by helicopter.

Witnesses told local broadcaster Rijnmond that the victim was shot in his vehicle after a fight took place on the street outside of the party. The vehicle drove on for several meters before coming to a stop. One of the SUV's windows was shattered by a bullet.

It was there that first responders found the victim, and tried to treat his wounds while attempting to revive him. "Unfortunately, resuscitation was of no avail. The victim died on the street," police said.

Hours later, the engine was still running, and loud music was playing through the SUV's speakers, witnesses said. Police shielded off the victim from public view, while investigators searched the scene for forensic evidence. One journalist at the scene said there were shell casings all over the street. The building where the private party was organized was cordoned off by police.

Police did not immediately announce the arrests of any suspects.

Gunshot incident in Delft

Police also responded shortly after midnight to Oude Langendijk for reports of possible gunfire. Two people were arrested, as police investigated whether they shot a gun in the air, according to Omroep West.

Photos taken immediately after the 12:15 a.m. incident showed police officers with guns drawn and pointed towards two people lying in the street. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The suspects taken into custody include a man and a woman. Their ages and hometowns were not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the police told several media outlets that there were no injuries "as far as we know."