Emergency services workers tackling incidents across the Netherlands were repeatedly assaulted during the New Year's Eve period, leaving dozens of police officers injured. Incidents reported in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and smaller cities involved police officers and fire fighters being pelted with powerful firecrackers. The police unions called for an immediate end to violence targeting emergency workers.

Several dozen police officers were injured during New Year's Eve responses, the police said on the basis of provisional figures compiled on Monday morning. They were attacked with heavy and often illegal fireworks, and several officers suffered hearing damage. "Completely unacceptable," said Peije de Meij, the police department's national New Year's response coordinator.

De Meij called it a busy night with serious incidents. The police were occupied throughout the country with vandalism, arson, riots and escorting emergency workers.

The riot police also had to intervene repeatedly. "In various places, people who wanted to celebrate were pelted with fireworks. Homes and cars were also targeted. When they intervened, many police officers and other emergency workers had to contend with aggression and violence."

The police estimated that at least two hundred arrests were made during New Year's Eve. The final figures will be announced later this week. During last New Year's Eve, 248 people were arrested.

Police unions: violence against emergency workers must stop now

De Meij was "deeply disappointed" by the number of incidents on New Year's. "Deliberately seeking confrontation is downright reprehensible."

Chief of Police Henk van Essen was also very critical. "New Year's Eve is the busiest operation of the year for the police. Unfortunately, this once again required extreme police deployments. Let us work undisturbed and respect our task of maintaining safety. This does not include aggression and violence."

The police unions want to have a meeting soon to consider how violence against emergency workers can be stopped around the turn of the New Year. "There were incidents again this year, and quite serious incidents. We have to start thinking now about how to deal with this and not wait until the end of this year, for example," said Ramon Meijerink, a board member of the ACP police union.

It was still too early on Monday morning to paint an overall picture about New Year's Eve, he said. "But you see, again this year, that the police and fire brigade have been pelted with powerful fireworks. As if some people refuse to comprehend that you should stay away from emergency workers."

Thirteen arrested for throwing fireworks at Zaandam police

Police arrested 13 young people in Zaandam on New Year's Eve, many of whom were accused of throwing fireworks at the police. At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Poelenburg district for a report of a group of young people bombarding pedestrians and cars with fireworks. They were also suspected of arson and vandalism.

The officers were pelted with heavy fireworks at the scene. Thanks to the efforts of the riot police (ME), the fires were extinguished. Police said seven Zaandam residents between the ages of 14 and 19 were arrested.

After 11 p.m., six more Zaandam residents, all aged 15 and 16, were arrested for throwing fireworks at police officers. All thirteen suspects were released from custody during the overnight hours.

Riot police also in Amsterdam western and eastern districts

Riot police units also responded to multiple areas in Amsterdam, including several locations in Amsterdam-West on Sunday evening. A number of people were arrested there, a police spokesperson said. They were accused of several criminal acts, including throwing rocks and fireworks at the police.

It was still unclear overnight exactly how many arrests were made. The riot police had to act to restore public order, the spokesperson said. He added that one group was seeking confrontation with police officers.

Riot police also responded to Insulindeweg in Amsterdam-Oost at about 1:30 a.m. Heavy fireworks were also thrown at the police there. Footage from local broadcaster AT5 showed a large group of young people attacking the police.

The police spokesperson could not immediately say how many young people were in the group. She also did not have specific details about the number of arrests. The riot police formed a line to drive the group away, but according to the spokesperson no force was used. Just before 2 a.m., public order was restored.

The spokesperson called it "a busy night" in Amsterdam and the police were still "in the middle of the operation" at 3 a.m.

Police car in The Hague severely damaged by fire

A police car was badly damaged by a fire during the New Year's period. A police spokesperson confirmed that it happened on Dr. H.E. van Geldererf in the Loosduinen district of The Hague.

The car may have caught fire due to fireworks, but that was still under investigation on Monday morning. The incident happened at around 12:55 a.m. The officers themselves were not inside the vehicle when the fire broke out.

There were no arrests announced in the case.

Police pelted with fireworks in Alphen aan den Rijn

The police were pelted with powerful fireworks during New Year's in Alphen aan den Rijn during the holiday, according to the Hollands Midden emergency services office. It was very restless on the streets in the Zuid-Holland town between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., but there were no known injuries. It is not yet known whether any emergency services workers there pressed charges.

The fire brigade also had to extinguish a bonfire at the beginning of the night. The riot police were present, but did not have to take aggressive action there.

The fire brigade in the Hollands Midden region was mainly busy extinguishing fires in rubbish bins. Some vehicle fires were also reported. The fire brigade handled 95 reports between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., less than last year's total of 111. The figure was 148 the year before.

A total of eleven patients were treated for fireworks injuries in the three regional hospitals and urgent care posts in the region. Five people were also treated for injuries after fights, and one person had to be treated for injuries sustained in a traffic accident. The healthcare institutions saw no clear difference in patient levels compared to last year's New Year's Eve.

Unrest in Hedel, municipality issues emergency order

Fire fighters were also pelted with fireworks while trying to extinguish a car fire in Hedel. Riot police intervened several times to clear people from a square there. A second car was also torched there.

The municipality of Maasdriel also declared an emergency order for the center of Hedel in Gelderland due to disorder during New Year's Eve. The municipality said that "anyone who is alone or in a group in the center of Hedel has been ordered to immediately remove themselves from the area upon first notice from the police." The emergency order went into effect just after 2 a.m.

The police do not want to say anything about the situation in Hedel. According to the Brabants Dagblad, it was restless around the fireworks-free zone on Kasteellaan. The fire brigade was pelted with fireworks while extinguishing a burning car. The Mobile Unit intervened and cleared a square. A second car also went up in flames.

Omroep Gelderland reported that Maasdriel's acting mayor, Jaco Geurts, will issue a press statement later on Monday.

Police pelted with fireworks in Delft, riot police deployed

The police in Delft were pelted with heavy fireworks on New Year's Eve, confirmed police spokesperson confirmed this after reporting by Regio15. The riot police was deployed to get the situation under control.

The incident took place on Griekstraat. According to the spokesperson, a shop on the same street was also destroyed with heavy fireworks. It is not known whether anyone has been arrested.

Firefighters and police in Bedum pelted with fireworks, riot police deployed

While extinguishing a fire in Bedum, the fire brigade was pelted with fireworks on New Year's Eve. The police were also pelted with fireworks. The riot police were deployed around 2:10 am to De Vlijt in the Groningen village to "create a safe situation."

The fire brigade was called out because of a fire at a large building under demolition. According to the emergency services office, bystanders interfered with fire brigade employees while they tried extinguishing the fire, which made it necessary to call in the police. The riot police "created a safe workplace for emergency services," a police spokesperson said.