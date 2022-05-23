Thunderstorms are expected to hit the south and eastern parts of the Netherlands on Monday afternoon and evening, bringing hail and strong winds with gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour. Meteorological institute KNM issued a code yellow weather warning for the provinces of Noord-Brabant, Limburg, Gelderland, and Overijssel.

The storms will first hit Noord-Brabant and Limburg and then move northwards along the eastern provinces. The code yellow warning is in effect for the two southern provinces from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In Gelderland, it applies from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., and in Overijssel from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

"Chance of lightning strikes, hail, and strong winds. Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Avoid open water and open areas, and don't shelter under trees," the KNMI warned.

The day will be mostly cloudy, with the sun peeking through now and again. Maximums will range between 20 degrees in the northwest and 27 degrees in the southeast and east.

Tuesday will look much the same but with showers instead of thunderstorms and cooler with maximums around 17 degrees.