The windchill can make it feel like between -12 and -15 degrees Celsius in the east and southeast of the Netherlands this morning. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning, urging people to take extra care to avoid hypothermia and cold injuries.“In the wind, it can feel a lot colder than outside the wind,” the institute said.

The code yellow warning applies to Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, and Overijssel until at least 10:00 a.m. After that, ambient temperatures should rise, the KNMI said. At -15 degrees, you risk hypothermia even in proper winter clothing.

The meteorological institute advised locals to wear enough layers if they have to go outside this morning, and make sure their skin is covered. Stay out of the wind as much as possible.

Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and icy cold. Maximums will hover around freezing in most of the Netherlands. Only the Wadden area may see thermometers climb slightly higher. The wind comes from the east and is moderate inland and strong along the coast and IJsselmeer.

The icy weather will continue on Wednesday. From Thursday, cloud cover will increase, and with it, the temperatures.