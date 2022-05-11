Alblasserdam care farm Tro Tardi sent 38-year-old John S. away in 2017 because of an "inappropriate" relationship with another, younger client, various sources told newspaper AD.

John S. was a client of Tro Tardi, a care facility and farm that offers daytime activities for kids and people with autism or mental disabilities. On Friday, S. walked onto the care farm's grounds and shot four people. A 34-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed. A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were hurt. They are still in hospital with serious injuries.

According to AD's sources, while S. was working on the farm, he started a relationship with a fellow client who was much younger than him. The care farm found the relationship inappropriate and asked S. to leave. The forced departure hit him hard and led to a further deterioration of his mental health, the sources said.

Two days before the care farm shooting, on May 4, S. also killed a 60-year-old shoemaker in Vlissingen. The Public Prosecution Services is charging him with three counts of murder or manslaughter and two attempts thereto. S. confessed to the crimes, according to NU.nl.

After the Alblasserdam shooting, S. sent RTL Boulevard an email saying that he acted out of "pure despair and desperation" because he received no help for the psychological problems he was struggling with.