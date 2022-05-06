Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting on the Molensingel in Alblasserdam on Friday morning, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter. The police arrested a suspect and seized the firearm used.

"The witnesses are being cared for, help is arranged for them," the police said. "The investigation is ongoing."

At this stage, there is very little information about what exactly happened. Photos on social media show two trauma helicopters, ambulances, and multiple police vehicles at the scene.

The police called on people to stay away and give first responders room to work.

According to a press photographer at the scene, the police escalated the situation to Grip 1, which means that all emergency services at the scene report to a single commanding officer.

Local media report that the incident happened at a care farm, which emergency services cordoned off.

Het ziet er heel slecht uit. Meerdere mensen neergeschoten. Dader nog niet gepakt. https://t.co/q5BGxyRRAr pic.twitter.com/tK5F6RE3KA — Peter Stam (@peterstam) May 6, 2022