A 16-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were killed in a fatal shooting at a care farm in Alblasserdam on Friday morning. A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were seriously hurt, the Rotterdam police said. They were rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. A fifth person sustained minor injuries, NOS reports

The man arrested for the shooting Friday morning is 38-year-old John S. from Oud-Alblas, "well-informed sources" told newspaper AD. According to the newspaper's sources, the man is known to have mental health problems. And while he does not have a criminal record, the police have responded to multiple incidents involving him.

The shooting happened at around 11:00 a.m. at care farm Tro Tardi, according to RTL Nieuws. Two people died, and two others sustained serious injuries. The police arrested the suspect a short time after the shooting.

The care farm offers daytime activities for children and adults on the autism spectrum or with mental disabilities. Emergency services arranged Victim Support for the people who witnessed the shooting.