A police officer was seriously injured by an "unknown substance" found in a home on Fruithoeve in Arnhem on Wednesday, the Gelderland police said. The officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment. A deceased person was also found in the home.

According to the Gelderlander, investigators think the unknown substance may be suicide powder, and the deceased person used it to take their own life. The police said that the cause of death is still under investigation.

The police cordoned off the area and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Specialists from the fire department are at the scene to investigate the substance.

The current condition of the injured police officer is unknown.