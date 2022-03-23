Cop seriously hurt by substance in Arnhem home; Suicide powder suspected
Those in the Netherlands in life threatening danger should immediately dial 112 for emergency services. Anyone suffering from depression or contemplating suicide may call 113 Zelfmoordpreventie at any time by dialing either 113 or 0800-0113. Counselors at De Luisterlijn may also be reached at 088-0767000, or volunteers may be reached at one of their local numbers. A list of suicide crisis hotlines outside the Netherlands is available on Wikipedia.
A police officer was seriously injured by an "unknown substance" found in a home on Fruithoeve in Arnhem on Wednesday, the Gelderland police said. The officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment. A deceased person was also found in the home.
According to the Gelderlander, investigators think the unknown substance may be suicide powder, and the deceased person used it to take their own life. The police said that the cause of death is still under investigation.
The police cordoned off the area and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Specialists from the fire department are at the scene to investigate the substance.
The current condition of the injured police officer is unknown.