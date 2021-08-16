This week will feel a lot like autumn in the Netherlands, with the weather being mostly gray, wet and cool. Strong winds are expected in the north and northeastern parts of the country on Monday evening. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning.

The weather warning covers Noord-Holland, the Wadden area and islands, the IJsselmeergebied, Friesland, and Groningen from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday. Gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour are expected. "Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Follow weather reports and warnings," the meteorological institute said.

Monday will see thick cloud cover and showers, though the southern half of the country may see a bit of sun during the afternoon. Maximums will climb to around 18 degrees - cool for this time of year.

Tuesday will start out dry, but cloudy with little room for sunshine. During the afternoon, the cloud cover will increase and there will be some showers. Maximums will climb no higher than around 19 degrees.

The rest of the week will look much the same, with clouds, showers and maximums in the high teens or low twenties. From the weekend, there is a bigger chance of sunshine and some higher temperatures. After Monday's strong wind warning, the KNMI expects no further weather warnings this week.