This weekend in the Netherlands will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. The days will be cool with maximums around 21 degrees. And the sun will only show its face sporadically, meteorological institute KNMI expects

Friday started out with a lot of clouds and occasional showers, especially in the northeast. The rain will move across the country during the course of the morning and early afternoon. And while there will be occasional sunshine, there is also a chance of thunderstorms. The rain will clear up a bit in the late afternoon. Maximums will be around 20 degrees, with a moderate southeasterly wind that may be strong along the coast and IJsselmeer.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy, with a shower here and there. More clouds and showers will spread across the country during the afternoon. Maximums will climb to around 21 degrees, with a moderate south to southeast wind.

Sunday and early next week will look much the same, with regular rain and maximums around 21 degrees. "Every day through Tuesday there is a high chance of a code yellow warning for thunderstorms, especially in the north of the country," the KNMI said.

From Wednesday, the weather is expected to turn drier and warmer, with maximums between 23 and 25 degrees.