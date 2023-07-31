This week will probably be the “wettest week of the summer,” according to Buienradar meteorologist Reinier van den Berg. Rain is expected every day of this week. The KNMI also issued a code yellow thunderstorms warning for most of the country for Tuesday.

The Netherlands, and all of Northwest Europe, will get “impressive amounts” of rain this week, Van Den Berg said on X. He expects the wet weather to last until at least mid-next week.

“Every day, 5 to 10 millimeters of rain is possible,” meteorologist Magdel Erasmus told RTL Nieuws. On Monday and Wednesday, there may be up to 20 millimeters of precipitation.

Temperatures will also be low for the time of year, not climbing higher than 22 degrees Celsius (expected on Wednesday), according to the meteorological institute KNMI. The rest of the week will hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. There is some chance of the sun peeking through the clouds on Tuesday and then again on the weekend, but don’t expect much.

For Tuesday, the KNMI issued a code yellow warning for thunderstorms in all provinces except Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. There will be lots of rainfall, possibly with lightning strikes and hail. The warning is in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Summer vacationers looking for nicer weather should consider southern Europe, meteorologist Erasmus advised. “It’s drier there, at least,” she told RTL. “In southern France, you’ll still have occasional showers.” The temperatures are also higher. “It will be around 30 degrees there, maybe a little higher.”