Like last year, King's Day on April 27 will happen largely online amid the coronavirus pandemic. King Willem-Alexander will be participating in the Nationale Toost on King's Day again this year, Oranjebond chair Pieter Verhoeve revealed Wednesday on TV program Op1.

In 2020, digital flea markets and a virtual toast took place as an alternative program to celebrate King's Day due to the ongoing health crisis which made large gatherings impossible.

The association also teamed up with ANBO and broadcaster Max this year to develop a special program for the elderly. People were asked to write a letter to the King with their life experiences for the Post for the Palace project, which will be presented on King's Day.

It was announced in February that the royal family will visit a secret location in Eindhoven during this year’s King's Day. It was also confirmed then the event will be organized ‘as digitally as possible.'

Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will host a virtual concert at the Noordeinde palace headlined by The Streamers, a collection of well-known Dutch entertainers like Guus Meeuwis, Davina Michelle, and Paul de Leeuw. The concert begins at 8 p.m. on April 27, with viewers required to pre-register.

"I hope it will be the very last King's Day at home in history," King Willem-Alexander said during his last year's speech. His hopes did not come true as the country later spent months in a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Relaxation of the coronavirus measure is supposed to begin just a day after King’s Day celebrations end.