Like last year, King's Day on April 27 will happen largely online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Large gatherings are not possible, and the Royals will skip the traditional city tour. Instead, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their daughters will visit the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, where they will be presented with a program in a studio, NOS reports.

The day will take place "as digitally as possible" because we have to "bend with the corona circumstances, Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma said when presenting the plans. He acknowledged that everyone is "in need of relaxation and an opening of society", but the coronavirus crisis simply does not allow for that at the moment. For the same reason, the program is still subject to change.

The King, Queen and princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane will be guests on the campus. In addition to them, only people who "have to functionally" be there, will be allowed. So there will be no audience. Everyone, including the Royals, will undergo a coronavirus test beforehand.

In the studio, the Royals will see a cooking presentation, have conversations with designers, and look back on how Eindhoven developed over the past century. The program features star chefs, music, a caravan of DAF vehicles, drones showing off the decorated city, and photo exhibitions in five city districts.

The Royal family will also get to see TikTok videos made by Netherlands residents, and be in digital contact with Eindhoven locals. Children and young people can contribute digitally by helping to build Eindhoven in Minecraft.

King Willem-Alexander's birthday was also celebrated digitally last year, also because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then the Royal family stayed at home and video-called with Dutch people.