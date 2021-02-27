The royal family will visit a secret location in Eindhoven during King's Day. That is why the municipality is asking people not to come the city in Noord-Brabant April 27.

Willem-Alexander is celebrating his birthday in Eindhoven, but without an audience, due to the coronavirus. Everyone can watch the visit of the royal couple at home from the couch, the municipality said on Saturday.

"This year we are celebrating the largest Orange Party at home," the municipality said on Twitter. "Different from usual, but live, interactive and versatile."

The program for King's Day will be presented at the end of March. Last year, the celebration in Maastricht was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, the king celebrated his 53rd birthday together with Queen Máxima and their daughters Amalia, Alexia and Ariane at home at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

Maastricht then decided not to organize King's Day 2021. The city prefers to wait for a moment when everyone can celebrate the party on the streets again.

