The Museumplein and its immediate surroundings in Amsterdam have again been designated as a security risk area on Sunday. Mayor Halsema, the police, and the Public Prosecution Service have taken that decision. The measure will take effect at 11 a.m.

In recent weeks there has been violence in and around the square on Sunday. People carrying weapons were arrested the previous two weeks. The decision has been taken because of the “real possibility” that people will come to the square with weapons again this Sunday.

The mayor, the Public Prosecution Service, and the police (the so-called triangle) are calling on everyone to stay at home and not to demonstrate, also because of the weather alert that the KNMI has issued. “The pressure on the emergency services is expected to be great, and it will be bitterly cold.” The police can carry out preventive searches of persons in the security risk area. This measure is used more often in other risky situations, such as football matches.