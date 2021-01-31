Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema has again designated the Museumplein and the surrounding area as a 'security risk area'. This means that the police can search anyone there without cause. This measure will take effect on Sunday from 11 a.m.

The reason for the decision is the “violence in recent weeks and the real possibility that today people want to come to the square again with blunt instruments as weapons and are willing to commit acts of violence,” writes the municipality in a press release.

The past two weekends, demonstrators gathered on the Museumplein, which resulted in riots. Police have arrested 333 people the past two Sundays who will not be allowed to enter the Museumplein this Sunday. If they do, the police have the authority to arrest them.

The municipality of Amsterdam asserts that freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate are constitutionally enshrined, but during the pandemic, this “comes with responsibilities.” During the previous protest in the city, coronavirus measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a 1.5-meter distance, were not adhered to.

