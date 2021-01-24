On the Amsterdam Museumplein and the 18 Septemberplein in the city center of Eindhoven, the police have used water cannons, horses, dogs, and baton to put an end to prohibited demonstrations against the government's corona measures. In both cities, fireworks were thrown at the police, and in Eindhoven, the police used tear gas against demonstrators.

In Eindhoven, the anti-Islam movement Pegida and the action group Netherlands in Resistance wanted to demonstrate on Sunday, despite being refused a permit.

The protests in both cities escalated, and police officers had to use force to break the crowds up. Similar scenarios already took place last weekend in Amsterdam.

According to the police, dozens of people have been arrested in Eindhoven. On the Museumplein, the several hundred people present were told by the police to leave. Anyone who did not was removed from the square by the police.

The Amsterdam police started sending people away at around 3 p.m. on Museumplein, which has been designated as a safety risk area by the municipal government since 11 a.m.