The Amsterdam police will tighten security on Sunday due to a possible new demonstration against the corona measures on the Museumplein. The area has been designated as a so-called safety risk area from 11 a.m. This means that police will be able to conduct preventative searches. Last weekend's protest did not go peacefully and cumulated in police officers and horses being attacked by rioters.

Michel Reijinga, the original organizer of last weekend's protest, said on Tuesday that he would be at Museumplein on the coming Sundays to "have a cup of coffee there."

"This is indeed now called drinking a cup of coffee together, but we are prepared for anything," said a police spokesman on Saturday. Reijinga told an AT5 correspondent on Tuesday that he expects other people to come to Museumplein as well. Two thousand protesters gathered last Sunday to protest against the cabinet and the corona measures. Although demonstrations by the municipality of Amsterdam - and ultimately also by the courts - were only allowed in the Westerpark and with a maximum of five hundred people, a large group still showed up at the Museumplein.

Attack on police

About 200 to 250 protesters clashed with the police last weekend. They picked stones out of the ground and threw them at officers. They also lit fireworks and carried melee weapons with them. The riot police (ME) ultimately deployed a water cannon to bring the crowds under control and to get the protesters off the square.

143 people were arrested. Sixteen of them were apprehended for violence. According to Mayor Femke Halsema, three police horses were beaten. One of the horses was hit on the head four times.