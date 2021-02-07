People in the Netherlands woke up to a layer of snow brought by storm Darcy on Sunday. The meteorological institute KNMI has issued a Code Red weather alert for the entire country.

The combination of snow and strong winds can cause snowdrifts, which may result in “very dangerous driving conditions.” People are thus advised not to take to the roads unless absolutely necessary.

In certain parts of the country, there are about 10 to 20 centimeters of snow, and during the day, the layer may add another 5 to 10 centimeters.

The Dutch infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat has sprinkled more than 16 million kilos of salt on Dutch roads since 7 p.m. on Saturday. The gritters are currently still in operation throughout the country. Travel association ANWM reports that no major traffic issues occurred because of the weather conditions.

The Dutch railway company NS has announced that due to “the severe winter weather”, trains will not start running until at least 10 a.m. on Sunday. They advise travelers who need to travel to keep a close eye on the news. A ProRail Service Officer reports that it appears to be difficult to resolve the malfunctions. “It seems hopeless,” he writes on Twitter.