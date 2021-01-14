A 19-year-old Belgian man was arrested on Monday in connection with the attempted killing of a 38-year-old man in Sittard back in September 2020. He is the fourth suspect to be arrested surrounding the incident, NOS reports.

A 35-year-old man from Maastricht was taken into custody for the assassination attempt on Friday. The police also arrested a 36-year-old man from Sittard and a 28-year-old Danish man on Saturday for involvement in the shooting.

The victim was shot at in his car from a scooter on September 12, 2020. He survived the attempted murder and went into hiding for some time. The scooter was reported stolen in Germany and was eventually found burned in Geleen.

The 38-year-old shooting victim himself was investigated by police in the middle of December for threatening someone in Maastricht, according to 1LImburg. He is also a suspected member of the Bandidos, a motorcycle club often linked to organized crime.