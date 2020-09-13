Suspect at-large after apparent shooting leaves one hurt in Sittard

Police in Sittard raced to the Bradleystraat on Saturday night after a reported shooting left one person hurt. Officers arrived at the scene at about 11:15 p.m. to find a man lying wounded on the access road adjacent to the street.

“He was conscious and said he had been shot,” police wrote in a report. “Witnesses stated that they had heard several loud bangs.”

Police were still trying to establish the victim’s identity a few hours after the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not released.

“Nothing is known about the motive of the shooting, and the perpetrator is still being sought,” police said.

Detectives were asking all witnesses to come forward, and said that anyone with information about the case should contact police.