A suspicious package was found in front of a Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer on Sunday afternoon. Police have closed the area, and people in surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution. The Explosives Ordnance Disposal Service was alerted, and the incident is currently under investigation, writes the police on Twitter.

According to the police, a box was left in front of the supermarket, which was closed at the time. The Polish supermarket involved is called Polo Smak and is located on the Molenpad.

In the past several weeks, various Polish supermarkets run by Iraqi Kurds were hit by explosions. Another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer was also targeted.

Series of attacks

The attacks on Polish supermarkets began in Aalsmeer on December 8. The same night, another supermarket was targeted in Heeswijk-Dinther. The following day, there was an explosion in a store in Beverwijk. On December 12, another attack took place in a previously hit Polish supermarket in Beverwijk.

It is not clear what the motive is for the attacks. The televised crime show, Opsporing Verzocht, led to three tips. The police are still investigating the series of attacks.

