The fire brigade in Veen, a town in Noord-Brabant, had to stop in the middle of extinguishing various fires on Friday night. This was because troublemakers bombarded them with fireworks during their work. According to local media, about 100 people were playing loud music and carrying alcohol on the street.

Dozens of villagers had gathered on their usual spot in the Witboomstraat, where it had also been restless in recent days. Images on social media show how dozens of people were dancing and jumping close to each other. Loud music was audible in the background.

On Christmas Eve, a car was set on fire. Reportedly, hundreds of people were out and about in the village that night.

For years, it has been restless in Veen around the turn of the year. Similar problems arose in 2013 when cars were set on fire as well. That year, 100 people were arrested who turned violent against the police and fire brigade.

