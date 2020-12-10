Police in Spain arrested a 39-year-old Portuguese man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Venlo. The woman was stabbed Tuesday morning in what was initially called in as a home invasion robbery on Azaleastraat at 6:20 a.m.

She was found badly injured outside on the street, where she died less than an hour later. The motive and circumstances which led to the fatal stabbing were still under investigation, police said.

Spanish authorities took the man into custody at the request of Dutch police after investigators determined he was in Spain. He was initially described as a slim man in his early thirties wearing black clothes and a black hooded jacket.

Dutch police said that the investigation into the murder was ongoing, and suggested the arrest might also provide clarity in several other cases.