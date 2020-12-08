A stabbing Tuesday morning left one woman dead on the Azaleastraat in the Limburg city of Venlo. One suspect in the incident was at large, according to a citizen alert.

Police responding to an initial report of a robbery there at about 6:20 a.m. found the badly injured woman outside on the street. Within 15 minutes, trauma teams were dispatched there in helicopters, but to no avail.

Police reported at 7:15 a.m. that the victim had died at the scene. She was later identified as a 26-year-old Venlo resident.

Authorities said they were searching for a suspicious man in his early thirties. The slim man was wearing black clothing, including a black hooded jacket. Citizens were advised not to approach the man if they see him, and to instead call authorities immediately.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing, police said. Witnesses and bystanders who saw something suspicious in the area were asked to contact the authorities.