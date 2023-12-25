Police in Venlo said two people were arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a dead body in a residential complex on Alberickstraat early Monday morning. "It appears that this person died as a result of violence," authorities said in a statement.

Officers responded to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. after neighbors in the Blerick neighborhood said they heard glass shattering in the home. Police first found traces of blood, and then discovered the deceased individual.

Investigators were still trying to confirm the victim's identity later in the day. They will then notify any surviving family members before revealing information about the victim's age, gender and place of residence.

The two individuals were taken into custody in Venray, about 25 kilometers away from the crime scene. More suspects could still be arrested in the future.

Police cordoned off the area around Alberickstraat, and had a tactical team on scene. Forensic and technical investigations were also underway.

Authorities asked anyone with camera footage from the area from Sunday or Monday to contact them. Witnesses to the suspicious activity were also urged to get in touch with investigators.