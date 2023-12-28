A Latvian man was arrested by police in Arnhem in connection with the suspicious death of a Polish man last week. The Latvian, a 34-year-old with no fixed address, was taken into custody on Christmas Day, police said on Thursday.

He will face an arraignment hearing later in the day. He was being guarded in restricted custody, and was only allowed contact with his legal representation.

The suspect was believed to be involved in the death of the 39-year-old victim. His dead body was found next to a cycling path in a park on Frekeweg in Leidschendam on December 21. Police responded to the scene at about 8:45 a.m.

A large-scale investigation into the supposedly violent death was launched under the supervision of the Public Prosecution Service. Detectives canvassed the area, and forensic experts searched for trace evidence. A police helicopter also recorded camera footage in the area.

As part of the investigation, police placed signs in the park, which is a popular area for dog walkers, those taking a stroll in the area, and a bicyclists. Police officers also handed out flyers at the location.

That effort led to the identification and arrest of the suspect on Monday. However, the investigation is ongoing. "The investigation team is still looking for witnesses who may have noticed something between Wednesday afternoon, December 20, and Thursday morning, 8:45 a.m., December 21, in the park around Frekeweg or its surroundings," police said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact authorities.