Police suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning in a Leidschendam park. He was identified on Sunday as a 39-year-old from Poland with no fixed address in the Netherlands.

The investigation into the case led police to believe his death was caused by a crime. A large team of investigators led by the Public Prosecution Service is now handling the case.

"The police received a report around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday morning that a deceased man was lying in the park next to a bicycle path," police said. Detectives and forensic experts were sent to the scene, and a police helicopter was used to record camera footage in the area.

Officially, the man's body was found on Frekeweg. Police asked that anybody in the vicinity contact them so detectives can piece together a timeline.

"The location where the victim was found is known to be a popular place for walking and cycling. Dogs are also walked around this location," police stated.