Two men were killed by violence in Arnhem on Friday and Saturday, the police reported. The first victim, a 55-year-old man from Laren, was shot in his car in Arnhem on Friday afternoon and later died of his injuries.

During the investigation into that shooting, the police came across an address where they found a seriously injured man on Friday night. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries the following day.

The police did not disclose the identity and the cause of death of the second man. According to De Gelderlander and De Telegraaf, the victim was a 74-year-old director of a debt collection agency from Soest. It is being suspected that the two men had a business conflict with each other.

Police are investigating whether there is a link to a third death. In Amersfoort, a man was found dead in a car on Friday afternoon.

De Gelderlander further writes that the director had announced three murders in his area, meaning that there would be a third victim. He is said to have committed suicide after his actions.