A man was found dead in a car on the Stationsstraat in Amersfoort on Friday afternoon. The police assume that he was killed by violence. What exactly happened or how the man died has not yet been disclosed.

The police received a report around 1.30 p.m., Friday afternoon, that a man, sat bent-over in a green Saab 900, was not responding to anyone. As officers arrived on the spot, they found that he was dead.

The area in front of Amersfoort Central Station was immediately closed off, and a police investigation was initiated. “From this investigation, it became clear that the man was killed by violence,” said a police officer. As of Saturday noon, the identity of the deceased had not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are looking for witnesses who were in the area on Friday afternoon between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

