Teenager, 17, arrested for stabbing 16-year-old at train station

A 17-year-old boy from Assendelft was arrested during the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of involvement in a stabbing at the Krommenie-Assendelft train station on Sunday evening. A 16-year-old boy from Krommenie was injured in the stabbing, the police said on Monday.

The stabbing happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. The victim and a friend got into an argument with three other boys at the train station. The situation escalated and a fight broke out. One of the suspects drew a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old boy, before fleeing the scene with his two friends, the police said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition, the police said.

The police immediately started searching for the perpetrators. They tracked one of them down shortly after midnight and arrested him. He was taken to a police station for questioning. The police are still searching for the other two boys who were involved in this altercation and call on witnesses to come forward.