Amsterdam closes lounge in W hotel after shooting

The city of Amsterdam decided to close the Do Not Disturb lounge in the W Amsterdam hotel indefinitely after a shooting at the hotel on Wednesday. "The mayor made this decision due to the serious danger to public order," the city said on Thursday.

Multiple shots were fired at the W Amsterdam hotel on Spuistraat during the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving around a dozen bullet holes in its entrance and a nearby emergency exit.

"The shooting at the building had a big impact on public order and the feeling of safety," the city said. "Given the severity of the fact, the mayor decided to close the lounge immediately and indefinitely."

There was also a shooting early on Thursday morning, targeting a gym on Johan Huizingalaan. The police are investigating whether the two shootings are linked.

The Do Not Disturb Lounge is also owned by The Entourage Group, a large catering company which also owns multiple businesses in the W Amsterdam, including the Mad Fox. This club was shut down for months by the city last year after a grenade exploded inside the bar, and the location was the subject of several other threats.

The suspect in the explosion was later arrested and sentenced to four years in prison.