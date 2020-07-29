Multiple gunshots fired at W Amsterdam hotel

Shots were fired at the W Amsterdam hotel on Spuistraat overnight. Ten bullet holes were found in the hotel's front door. Police received the report of the incident around 3:15 in the morning.

Bullet holes were also found in an emergency exit a bit away from the entrance, according to AT5.

Though the number of gunmen is not yet clear, the police confirmed that there were no casualties.

The police are looking for witnesses who may have seen anything out of the ordinary near the hotel between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Investigators believe a taxi drove by near the hotel around the time of the shooting and would like to speak to the driver. Other information that may be related to this case is also welcome.