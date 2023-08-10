Amsterdam police chief Frank Paauw called on The Hague for an additional 200 specialized police officers to combat the rising tide of explosions, shootings, and other drug-related crimes plaguing the city. In a letter viewed by Het Parool, Paauw named Amsterdam "the subversion capital" and articulated the need for more resources and officers to tackle money laundering, violence, and issues in vulnerable neighborhoods and youth.

The proposed reinforcement, which is estimated to cost around 27 million euros, aims to enlist a spectrum of experts in fields such as investigation, information processing, and diplomacy to strengthen both domestic and international contacts.

Paauw wrote that “drug-related crime and its associated subversion” is currently the “greatest security threat in Amsterdam.” He highlighted the pressing issue, citing 12 explosions in a month, daily episodes of violence, and other related criminal activities. While no lives have been lost to these blasts, the psychological damage has left residents with “great feelings of insecurity.

According to the newspaper, the bid for increased police funding and resources has been an ongoing negotiation, with discussions held behind closed doors with now outgoing Minister for Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz and the Parliamentary Committee for Justice and Security.

Together with colleagues in Rotterdam, Amsterdam's leading trio, including Mayor Femke Halsema, Chief Public Prosecutor René de Beukelaer, and Police Chief Paauw, asked the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch Parliament in a letter to prioritize curbing the rampant drug economy concentrated in the city.

Yesilgöz said that never before has money been so structurally released for "the war chest against organized crime.” However, she recognized that the Amsterdam police have now detailed the essential reinforcements the city requires in addition to the current resources.

The desired reinforcements include for example a cryptanalysis team for data interception, digital investigators, cybercrime experts, human trafficking specialists, and even a criminologist. The list also extends to technological upgrades like smarter traffic cameras, drones, and enhanced forensic equipment. Furthermore, professionals specializing in port and flower auction crimes, international cooperation, and youth affairs are on the wish list.

Despite these lobbying efforts, sources indicated that there has not been a favorable response from The Hague, the newspaper reported. It appeared that the minister dismissed the request on formal grounds. The fall of the Cabinet in July further complicates matters.