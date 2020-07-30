Amsterdam gym targeted in overnight shooting

After shots being fired at the W Amsterdam hotel, another shooting incident rocked Amsterdam early on Thursday morning, leaving a local gym with multiple bullet holes. The crime took place at around 2:00 a.m. on Johan Huizingalaan in the Nieuw-West district.

Two suspects in dark clothing were seen fleeing the scene on a scooter, the police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

Whether this shooting is related to the shooting at the W Amsterdam hotel on Spuistraat on Wednesday, is not yet clear. The police are investigating a possible link.

Investigators call on witnesses or anyone with information that may relate to this shooting to come forward.