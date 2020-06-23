Fourth suspect arrested following Rotterdam shootings, explosion

A 23-year-old man from Diemen was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with a series of shooting incidents and a planned explosion in Rotterdam last month, the police have confirmed. The man is the fourth to be taken into custody by police after the incidents were reported in multiple parts of Rotterdam on May 12 and 21.

While nobody was harmed in the incidents, the possible bombing attempt on Frits Ruysstraat resulted in Rotterdam's ​Kralingen-Crooswijk neighborhood being evacuated for several hours, with police detonating the explosive device safely in a nearby park later that day.

Police have said that they started to make headway in the investigation after eyewitness testimony and CCTV camera footage became available, leading to the arrests of the four suspects so far.

"With the arrest of a fourth suspect, the investigation is a step further, but not yet completed," the police said in a statement, urging all members of the public with information on the incidents to come forward.