The Rotterdam police had a busy night with an explosion that required several people to be evacuated from their homes, a man getting shot in the leg in a cafe, and two separate stabbing incidents in which people got hurt. A Rotterdam-region teen (14) was also arrested for an armed robbery in Roosendaal.

The explosion happened at a commercial building on Laan op Zuid at around 2:10 a.m. on Thursday. It caused a fire, and the people living above the building had to be evacuated while the emergency services extinguished it. Nobody got hurt.

The shooting happened at a cafe on Korenaarstraat at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday. A man got shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooter fled the scene, and the police are looking for them.

At around 7:00 p.m., an underage boy got stabbed in a home on Beukelsweg in Rotterdam. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment. The police arrested an 18-year-old man from Vlaardingen for the stabbing.

The other stabbing happened on Cordestraat in Hoek van Holland. A domestic argument escalated into a stabbing, and a man sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and the police arrested one suspect.

People from the Rotterdam region were also involved in a robbery in Roosendaal on Wednesday afternoon. The police arrested a 28-year-old man from Rotterdam, a 27-year-old man from Schiedam, and a 14-year-old boy from Schiedam in Etten-Leur for robbing a store in Roosendaal. The police fired warning shots during the arrest. A fourth suspect is still at large.