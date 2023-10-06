One person got hurt in an explosion at a home in Wateringen overnight. The emergency services took the victim to a hospital for treatment. There was another explosion at a lawyer’s office in nearby The Hague, as well as two shootings in Rotterdam, one of which happened on a passenger train.

The explosion in Wateringen happened at a home on Prins Clausstraat at around 2:45 a.m. The blast caused a small fire, which damaged the front of the home. One person went to a hospital to be checked over, the police said. They didn’t say whether the victim was the home’s resident or how badly they were hurt.

At around 3:30 a.m., another explosive went off at a lawyer’s office on Buitenom in The Hague. No one got hurt, though the building’s facade sustained damage.

The police are investigating both explosions. It is not yet clear whether they are connected.

Rotterdam shootings

At around 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, gunshots sounded on a train on platform six at Rotterdam Central Station. An argument turned into a fight, and someone dropped a gun, which went off, the police said. No one got hurt, “but it could have ended much differently,” the Rotterdam police said on X.

Those involved in the fight ran away after the gun went off. The police arrested two men, both 18 years old, and are investigating their involvement in the incident. Officers also looked at surveillance camera footage, spoke to witnesses, and secured trace evidence. More arrests may follow.

Just after midnight on Friday, at 00:15 a.m., somebody shot at a passing car at the crossing of Zoutziederstraat and Mathenesserstraat in Rotterdam. The driver crashed into a streetlight and a parked scooter but escaped unharmed, the police said. The shooter fled.

The police are investigating and asked witnesses or anyone with relevant surveillance camera, dashcam, or doorbell camera footage to come forward.