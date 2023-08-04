There were five explosions at homes and businesses in the Netherlands overnight, two in Rotterdam and one each in Amsterdam, Nieuwegein, and The Hague. One person got hurt in Amsterdam. There were no injuries in the other blasts.

The explosion in Amsterdam happened at a house on Kelbergen street in Zuidoost at around 1:15 a.m. The blast destroyed the home’s front and rear facade and started a fire. “A house completely exploded,” a police spokesperson told AT5. Emergency services took the resident to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Rotterdam

In Rotterdam, an explosion occurred at a house on Rembrandtsraat at 3:30 a.m. and at an apartment building on Boezemstraat an hour later, the police said on X, formerly Twitter. No one got hurt in the blasts. The police arrested two men in connection with the Rembrandtstraat blast.

According to Rijnmond, the perpetrators of the Boezemstraat explosion also spraypainted the word “Betalen” - Dutch for “pay” - on the facade of the apartment building. The explosion went off at the building’s central access door.

The two latest attacks bring the Rotterdam region total to 92 so far this year, almost twice as many attacks on homes and businesses as in all of 2022.

The Rotterdam police also reported the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Dordrecht. He was carrying a bag with bottles of what the police believe is a flammable liquid. The police cordoned off the Bagijnhof and called in explosive experts to investigate, they reported at 5:35 a.m.

The Hague and Nieuwegein

The explosion in The Hague happened at a company on Fruitweg at around 3:00 a.m., the police said. No one got hurt, but the blast did damage the building. The police asked witnesses to come forward.

And at around 3:30 a.m., an explosion went off at a home on Postwegendrift in Nieuwegein, the Utrecht police said. No one got hurt, and the police are looking for witnesses.