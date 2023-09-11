A man got hurt in a shooting on Hilversumstraat in Amsterdam-Noord on Sunday night. There was another shooting in Groningen and explosions in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Almere. No one got hurt in the latter four incidents.

The police responded to a flat on Hilversumstraat in Amsterdam-Noord at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after a report of shots fired. They found an injured man at the scene. An ambulance took him to a hospital. A police spokesperson told AT5 that the man appeared to have a gunshot wound, and they were investigating what happened.

The police arrested a person in the immediate vicinity of the shooting at around 11:15 p.m. Whether the arrest was linked to the shooting is unclear.

About half an hour before the shooting, an explosive went off at a home on Amazonestraat in Amsterdam-Zuid. The explosion damaged the front door of the home, the police told AT5.

The explosion in Rotterdam happened around 00:30 a.m. on Monday at the entrance to an apartment building on Franselaan. Witnesses saw two men running away from the scene, Rijnmond reported. The Almere blast happened at a home on Vrije Zeestraat during the early hours of Monday morning.

In Groningen, multiple shots were fired on Lepelaan at around 9:50 p.m. According to the police, someone was shooting at a car. No one got hurt. The police arrested an 18-year-old man from Groningen in connection with the shooting. He turned himself in on Monday morning, the police said.